Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,074 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $58,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $136,000.

BATS:PTLC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 412,591 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52.

