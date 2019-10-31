Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.93.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.56 and a 200-day moving average of $217.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.64 and a 12-month high of $232.47.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

