Stewardship Financial (NASDAQ:SSFN) vs. Bancorpsouth Bank (NASDAQ:BXS) Financial Survey

Stewardship Financial (NASDAQ:SSFN) and Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Stewardship Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bancorpsouth Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bancorpsouth Bank pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stewardship Financial and Bancorpsouth Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stewardship Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorpsouth Bank 0 5 1 0 2.17

Bancorpsouth Bank has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.09%. Given Bancorpsouth Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bancorpsouth Bank is more favorable than Stewardship Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Stewardship Financial and Bancorpsouth Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewardship Financial 16.94% 8.66% 0.73% Bancorpsouth Bank 21.23% 10.51% 1.29%

Volatility & Risk

Stewardship Financial has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorpsouth Bank has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stewardship Financial and Bancorpsouth Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewardship Financial $39.42 million 3.48 $8.03 million N/A N/A Bancorpsouth Bank $935.53 million 3.34 $221.32 million $2.23 13.92

Bancorpsouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Stewardship Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.4% of Stewardship Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Bancorpsouth Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Stewardship Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bancorpsouth Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bancorpsouth Bank beats Stewardship Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stewardship Financial

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate and mortgage, home equity, personal, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans. The company, through its other subsidiaries, is involved in owning and managing an investment portfolio; and insurance business. It operates through main office in Midland Park, as well 11 branches in Hawthorne, Ridgewood, Montville, Morristown, North Haledon, Pequannock, Waldwick, Wayne, Westwood, and Wyckoff, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Midland Park, New Jersey.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides investment brokerage, and personal trust and estate services. As of April 25, 2018, the company operated through 279 full service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as BancorpSouth, Inc. and changed its name to BancorpSouth Bank in October 2017. BancorpSouth Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

