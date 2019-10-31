Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Director Glenn C. Christenson Sells 15,000 Shares

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) Director Glenn C. Christenson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $608,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of STC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.91. 8,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,660. The company has a market cap of $961.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stewart Information Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.46.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,491,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,043,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 99,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 20.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 69,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.