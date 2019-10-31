STH CRS Elect ENGNR (ASX:SXE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

STH CRS Elect ENGNR (ASX:SXE) shares dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.55 ($0.39) and last traded at A$0.55 ($0.39), approximately 453,042 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.56 ($0.40).

The stock has a market capitalization of $129.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. STH CRS Elect ENGNR’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, insider Graeme Dunn 300,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. Also, insider David Hammond sold 2,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37), for a total value of A$1,115,850.00 ($791,382.98).

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia, South America, and the Caribbean. The company's Electrical and Instrumentation (E&I) Construction division installs and commissions greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

