Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 31st (ASTE, CSII, GWB, HASI, IAC, IMMU, LIND, LKQ, LSTR, MRCY)

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Astec Industries’ third-quarter 2019 earnings per share and revenues both declined from the prior-year quarter and also missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, thanks to softer market conditions. The company’s total backlog declined 21% year over year to $244 million at third quarter 2019-end. This might reflect on its top line in the fourth quarter of 2019. Astec is witnessing weak demand in domestic markets, which generates approximately 80% of total sales. Input cost inflation and competitive pricing pressures are also weighing on margins. Nevertheless, savings from strategic sourcing improvement and Astec’s strategy for driving profitable growth – Simplify, Focus and Grow are likely to drive margins. Moreover, efforts to grow international sales and developing new products will drive the top line.”

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardiovascular Systems exited first-quarter fiscal 2020 on a mixed note with loss wider than estimates and revenues beating the consensus mark. We are upbeat about the year-over-year uptick in both Coronary and peripheral device revenues within the company’s domestic market. The company is making concerted efforts in product innovation through R&D investments. Treatment of the first patient in the Middle East with peripheral orbital atherectomy system is a crucial highlight of the quarter. The U.S. commercial launch following the FDA approval of Viperwire Advance Coronary Guide Wire with Flex Tip instills optimism. On the flip side, operating loss and margin contraction were observed during the quarter. Also, Cardiovascular Systems faces cut-throat competition.”

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

