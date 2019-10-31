Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Conagra Brands Call Options (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 36,653 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,382% compared to the average daily volume of 1,477 call options.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of CAG opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $549,572.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,381 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 429,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

