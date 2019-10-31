Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,899 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,701% compared to the typical daily volume of 383 put options.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.94. 5,746,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,176,859. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $63.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In other news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,119,005.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 1,523 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $98,873.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,511.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,823 shares of company stock worth $1,169,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $675,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307,253 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $662,915,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 8,985,214 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $569,573,000 after acquiring an additional 915,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,727,422 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

