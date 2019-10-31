Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,549 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 16.4% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 45.4% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 16.8% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,199,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,767. The company has a market capitalization of $355.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nomura boosted their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

