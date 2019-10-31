Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,946 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,358,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,390 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,844,000 after acquiring an additional 788,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3,951.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 658,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,380,000 after acquiring an additional 642,327 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $111.61. 3,346,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,453. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

