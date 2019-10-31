Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $957,000 in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Concho Resources by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack F. Harper purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 170,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,567. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,349 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CXO shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

CXO stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.52. 2,594,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,838. Concho Resources Inc has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $145.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

