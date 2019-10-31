Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,198.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.23. The company had a trading volume of 752,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,304. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $96.99 and a one year high of $143.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.