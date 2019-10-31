Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 166,862 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,862 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 79,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.63. 17,786,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,834,666. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.34. The company has a market cap of $229.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

