Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kohl’s by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,520,000 after purchasing an additional 949,985 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kohl’s by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,495,000 after purchasing an additional 808,197 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,300,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen set a $58.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

KSS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.23. 245,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.96. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

