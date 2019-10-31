Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,777,000 after buying an additional 272,722 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 24.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 97.0% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Nomura downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.73.

Shares of ANET traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,229. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Arista Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $187.08 and a 52-week high of $331.27. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $473,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $2,439,486.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,257 over the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.