Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.08

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.08 and last traded at $39.06, with a volume of 43483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Store Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $72,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,721.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Store Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 28.2% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 5.8% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

