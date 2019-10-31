Stornoway Diamond (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) Stock Price Down 90%

Stornoway Diamond Co. (OTCMKTS:SWYDF) shares traded down 90% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 93,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 136,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Stornoway Diamond (OTCMKTS:SWYDF)

Stornoway Diamond Corporation engages in the mining, acquisition, and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Renard mine located in north-central Quebec. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

