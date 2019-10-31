Stratford Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 92,032 Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Stratford Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. Norwood Financial comprises approximately 1.0% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stratford Consulting LLC owned 1.46% of Norwood Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 645.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ NWFL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.96. 74 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.49. Norwood Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $196.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

Norwood Financial Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

