Stratford Consulting LLC Sells 6,218 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stratford Consulting LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 12.4% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $36,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,818,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,307,000 after acquiring an additional 195,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,265,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,359,000 after acquiring an additional 137,505 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,144,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44,920 shares in the last quarter.

HDV traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,306. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average of $93.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $79.39 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

