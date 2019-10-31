Strs Ohio Has $741,000 Stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,631 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 72.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the second quarter valued at $80,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 800.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MFA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MFA FINL INC/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Shares of MFA opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 61.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

