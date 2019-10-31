Strs Ohio Has $777,000 Stock Position in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Career Education worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CECO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Career Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,452,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Career Education by 2,479.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 516,281 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Career Education by 899.5% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 449,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Career Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Career Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CECO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Career Education Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $156.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Career Education had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Career Education Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 15,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $325,574.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,395.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $275,961.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,020.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

