Strs Ohio Purchases New Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $33.18. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $40.00 price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $139,050.00. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan purchased 11,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $347,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,577.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,460 shares of company stock worth $1,593,857. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

