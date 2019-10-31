Strs Ohio Takes $798,000 Position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after purchasing an additional 448,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 591,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Michael K. Goik sold 13,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $448,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price objective on Meta Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of CASH opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

