Strs Ohio Takes $849,000 Position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knoll by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Knoll by 3.3% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Knoll by 4.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Knoll by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knoll by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 502,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNL opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84. Knoll Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Knoll had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Knoll’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knoll Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNL. ValuEngine cut shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Pollner sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $144,963.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,706.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 79,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $2,077,848.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,543,554.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,640 shares of company stock worth $2,588,112 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

