Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Short Interest Down 23.2% in October

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,540. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.85. Stryker has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total transaction of $713,246.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,223 shares of company stock worth $14,862,378. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Stryker by 300.0% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.90.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.