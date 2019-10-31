Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%.

MSC traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.22. 9,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,430. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.08. Studio City International has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

