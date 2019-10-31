Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.53. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Subsea 7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

