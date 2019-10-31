Summit Therapeutics (LON:SUMM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.40

Summit Therapeutics PLC (LON:SUMM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and traded as high as $23.60. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 8,553 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.97.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:SUMM)

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.