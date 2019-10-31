Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $18,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 151,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $7,928,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $35.37.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. CIBC set a $53.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.81.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

