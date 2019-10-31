Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sundial Growers in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Sundial Growers in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Sundial Growers in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

SNDL stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 570,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,749. Sundial Growers has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

