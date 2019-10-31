SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus set a $81.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of SunTrust Banks stock opened at $69.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.82 and a 200 day moving average of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. SunTrust Banks has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $70.16.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 3rd quarter worth about $688,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

