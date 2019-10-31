Superdry (LON:SDRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 490

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SDRY. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price (down previously from GBX 460 ($6.01)) on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Superdry in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Superdry presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 588.57 ($7.69).

Superdry stock opened at GBX 406.98 ($5.32) on Monday. Superdry has a 12-month low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 893.50 ($11.68). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 421.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 442.90. The stock has a market cap of $333.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.38.

In related news, insider Julian Dunkerton acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £199,000 ($260,028.75).

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

