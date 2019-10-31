Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Receives $7.05 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, August 12th. BWS Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Superior Industries International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

NYSE SUP traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.65. 152,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 million, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,132 shares in the company, valued at $111,526.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.