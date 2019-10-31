Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Sureserve Group PLC (LON:SUR) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.68 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27.06 ($0.35), approximately 85,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47.

About Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

