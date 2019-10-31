Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 106.90 Price Target at Barclays

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 106.90 target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SREN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 118 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 116 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 108 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 109 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 105.76.

Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

