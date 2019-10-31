Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synthomer (LON:SYNT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 375 ($4.90).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYNT. UBS Group upgraded Synthomer to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price (down from GBX 435 ($5.68)) on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Synthomer to a restricted rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 418.64 ($5.47).

Shares of SYNT stock opened at GBX 277 ($3.62) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 308.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 346.52. Synthomer has a 52 week low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 430.52 ($5.63). The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

