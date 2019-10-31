Systemax (NYSE:SYX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 23.14%.

NYSE:SYX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,649. The company has a market capitalization of $798.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.09. Systemax has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51.

Get Systemax alerts:

In other Systemax news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,304 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $32,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 3,583 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $89,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYX. TheStreet raised shares of Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Systemax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Systemax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.