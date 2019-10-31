T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $83.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23. T-Mobile Us has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H2O AM LLP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 339,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,122 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,651,000 after purchasing an additional 41,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

