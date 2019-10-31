Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.12%.

NYSE TGE traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,601,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.69. Tallgrass Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

