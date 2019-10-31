Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tata Motors earned a media sentiment score of 2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Tata Motors’ ranking:

Get Tata Motors alerts:

TTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:TTM traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $12.08. 3,532,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,334. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.