Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Issues Earnings Results

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 181,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,201. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of research firms have commented on TMHC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 12,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $306,651.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,819.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sheryl Palmer sold 108,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $2,526,736.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,549,081.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,491 shares of company stock worth $14,361,881. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

