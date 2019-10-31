TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Short Interest Down 9.8% in October

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 8,780,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMTD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.36.

TD Ameritrade stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,408. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 333.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

