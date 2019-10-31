Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 218.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,668 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,805 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Express were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 566,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $69,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 144,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 108,870 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,039,511 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.96.

American Express stock opened at $118.07 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $96.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

