Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.08 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,622 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 18,113 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Netflix were worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $291.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.01. The company has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total value of $15,685,926.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,269 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,926.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,702 shares of company stock worth $38,290,015. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

