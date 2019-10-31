Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 385,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,174,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 94.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,737 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $1,088,261.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,589,670 shares of company stock valued at $51,273,135 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

