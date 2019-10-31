Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 62,270 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,472 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 62,270 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 65.9% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 55,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 29.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 17.4% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -283.25, a PEG ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.30. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.15.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,936.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

