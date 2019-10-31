Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,258 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 135,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,846,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Citigroup cut their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.62.

In related news, insider Michael J. Todaro bought 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John L. Dangelo sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $100,477.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at $466,213.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $156.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $176.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.89 and its 200 day moving average is $160.59.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

