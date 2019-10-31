Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Trading Down 2.2%

Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 320.30 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 320.30 ($4.19), approximately 338 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327.50 ($4.28).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TM17 shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Team17 Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $414.87 million and a P/E ratio of 24.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 318.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 280.

Team17 Group Company Profile (LON:TM17)

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.