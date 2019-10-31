Technology One (ASX:TNE) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.34

Shares of Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and traded as high as $7.55. Technology One shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 448,011 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$7.78.

Technology One Company Profile (ASX:TNE)

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Sales and Marketing, Consulting, Research & Development, and Cloud segments. The company offers various business solutions, including enterprise asset management, financials, human resource and payroll, enterprise budgeting, supply chain, property and rating, student management, business intelligence, enterprise content management, performance planning, spatial, enterprise cash receipting, stakeholder management, and business process management.

