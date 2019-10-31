Ted Baker (LON:TED) Sets New 1-Year Low at $421.40

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 421.40 ($5.51) and last traded at GBX 424.80 ($5.55), with a volume of 66765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435.60 ($5.69).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ted Baker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,305 ($17.05).

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42. The firm has a market cap of $185.48 million and a P/E ratio of 156.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 690.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,025.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Ted Baker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

About Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

